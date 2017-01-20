Jessica Nkechi McGraa: Man goes on trial for the rape and murder of Nigerian sex worker in Aberdeen

Yesterday we gave you an update on this story without sharing the main story. Sorry about that. Read the main story below...At the High Court in Aberdeen, Mr Chinda was accused of inflicting blunt force trauma to her head and forced her on to a bed, held her down then raped her. It is claimed Chinda stole two phones and a key from the deceased after the rape and murder. He is said to have committed this offence to destroy evidence in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.
The trial of a man charged with the rape and murder of Nigerian sex worker in Aberdeen began on Monday, January 16. Bala Chinda, 26, is accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica McGraa at a union Terrace flat on Feb. 11, 2016. See all the previous posts here & here.
Advocate Depute Paul Kearney on Wednesday said there was overwhelming evidence against him.
However, defence counsel Ian Duguid said the prosecution had not proved guilt of rape and murder. His trial continued on Thursday, January 18th and is expected to last 10 days...
No comments:
Post a Comment