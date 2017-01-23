LIS

LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Jennifer Lopez gets sweet kisses & cuddle from her children (photo)

The 47-year-old singer and actress shared a photo of herself getting a kiss and a cuddle from her 8-year-old twins, Emme and Max.
Posted by at 1/23/2017 09:12:00 am

6 comments:

Fortunatus Ifenna said...

Lovely. Make cool cash! Get amazing soccer prediction tips for Monday 23rd January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com  

23 January 2017 at 09:12
BONARIO NNAGS said...

So lovely, their mum and Drake's mum.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

23 January 2017 at 09:15
Peter Dumore said...




New Movies on afrilix.com

The Girl on the Train
Kevin Hart: What Now
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Down Under
Collide
Trolls
the Accountant

Get Started for free on afrilix.com

23 January 2017 at 09:15
EDDY WIZ said...

MR EDDY said this heat wan kill person

That's so lovely
^
^
^™THAT EDO BOY.COM

23 January 2017 at 09:17
Anonymous said...

After she go use the same mouth kiss Drake down below. Ewww!

23 January 2017 at 09:20
Saphire Muna said...

How sweet? So so sweet.... I like, I love and I wish















...........LiberManiac...........

23 January 2017 at 09:22

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts