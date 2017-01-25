Jealous boyfriend chops off teenager's arm for flirting with his girlfriend

A jealous Kenyan lover has chopped off a 16-year-old boy's arm after spotting him with his girlfriend.
The victim, identified as Kevin Odhiambo who is currently admitted at the Matata Nursing Home, was said to be flirting with one of the suspect's girlfriend, Jane Anyango, at a funeral in the area.
The suspect, Samuel Dinda, having got agitated after seeing them together, went in company of his friends to attack Odhiambo with a machete.
According to a police report, Odhiambo was hitting on Samuel Dinda’s girlfriend, a form two student at Yala Mixed Secondary School.
Speaking after the incident, Kevin’s uncle, Dennis Ogelo said: 'Odhiambo is an orphan and I have been taking care of him. It is sad since he was to report to Kwoyo Secondary School, but now he is in hospital nursing serious injuries. We rushed him here after he started bleeding profusely.'
Mr Ogelo also said the suspect had earlier warned his nephew against taking to the girl before the incident
'Dinda had warned Odhiambo against talking to the girl who was also at the funeral. He had seen them talking and laughing.'
The Migori Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect and his accomplice's after they escaped following the wrongful act.
