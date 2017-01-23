LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Jay Z keeps winning! Sprint buys stake in Tidal

Jay Z is finally making money from the $56million investment he made in Tidal three years ago. According to reports, Sprint has purchased a 33% interest in the company – and the sale cost Sprint around $200m, valuing Tidal at $600m.

Sprint’s chief executive officer, Marcelo Claure, will also join Tidal’s Board of Directors. In exchange for its new ownership stake, TIDAL has inked a deal with Sprint which it says will “make exclusive content that will only be available to current and new Sprint customers”
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 16:41
Ayo Tosin said...

Alright.
23 January 2017 at 16:41
Victor Friday said...

Keep it up bro

23 January 2017 at 16:42
Mich said...

Viva La Hova.

23 January 2017 at 17:03

