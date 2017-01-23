Jay Z keeps winning! Sprint buys stake in Tidal

Sprint’s chief executive officer, Marcelo Claure, will also join Tidal’s Board of Directors. In exchange for its new ownership stake, TIDAL has inked a deal with Sprint which it says will “make exclusive content that will only be available to current and new Sprint customers”
4 comments:
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Alright.
Get Permanent solution for premature ejaculation. Call 08101866047
Last longer in bed and satisfy your Wife. No drugs, No Side effects
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.
Increase your Penis size Naturally. No drugs, No cream.
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.
Keep it up bro
Viva La Hova.
Post a Comment