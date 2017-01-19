Jammeh should have accepted the asylum deal from Nigeria - John Dumelo

The
unrest in Gambia currently has the world's attention and everyone seems
to have an opinion about the crisis in the West African country.
Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo is not left out. According to the actor, Gambia's stubborn, sit tight president Yahya Jammeh, 'should
have just accepted the asylum deal from Nigeria. He's now going to
forced off the "Seat". This could end up being bloody'.
13 comments:
NEXT PLS??? Let Gambia deal with their problems, John Dumelo your country Ghana too is having a very bad run of government at the momentime. Go and discuss on how to fix that first
true\
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
22yrs and still not yet tired.. Africa and love for power.. Tufiakwa
We don't need that miscreant here, of what benefit is he being here. Let him stay in his country. 9ja is not is not a land for dumping greedy power drunk leaders. It's my 9ja.
Why in Nigeria and not in Ghana huh? WELL THIS IS WHAT TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS HAUSAS HAS TURN NIGERIA INTO. ANY IDIOT THAT WANT TO MAKE A JOKE MUST START FROM NIGERIA. Apc it shall not be well with una as for terrorist buhari hmmm his on fire already.
#sad indeed
HMMMMMMMMMMMMM
Who the gods want to kill, they first strike with insanity.
Jammeh is destined to end up this way, serves the dictator right.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
John please face your country.. ur opinion isn't needed.
Jammeh is yet to learn the lesson of life from Liberia.
Sales Made For Adults Only. Check it
He's simply greedy & he will just die miserably loosing everything at the end of the day...
Wicked Bastard
Let it be bloody sef! Yeye Yahma.
*********************na xo ife ndi Africa dey be ******* nke fa na apu iche****** dem win u****** jeje carry ur ass dey go********u keep face like chimpanzee dey form king kong******** na only u leadership dey sweet???????? ****** dem bor u born Gambia president????????
