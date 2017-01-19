LIS

Thursday, 19 January 2017

Jammeh should have accepted the asylum deal from Nigeria - John Dumelo

The unrest in Gambia currently has the world's attention and everyone seems to have an opinion about the crisis in the West African country.
Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo is not left out. According to the actor, Gambia's stubborn, sit tight president Yahya Jammeh, 'should have just accepted the asylum deal from Nigeria. He's now going to forced off the "Seat". This could end up being bloody'.
Gideon Okorie said...

19 January 2017 at 12:44
STERN said...

NEXT PLS??? Let Gambia deal with their problems, John Dumelo your country Ghana too is having a very bad run of government at the momentime. Go and discuss on how to fix that first

19 January 2017 at 12:45
Vivian Reginalds said...

true\
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 January 2017 at 12:46
Saphire Muna said...

22yrs and still not yet tired.. Africa and love for power.. Tufiakwa

19 January 2017 at 12:50
Anonymous said...

We don't need that miscreant here, of what benefit is he being here. Let him stay in his country. 9ja is not is not a land for dumping greedy power drunk leaders. It's my 9ja.

19 January 2017 at 12:55
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Why in Nigeria and not in Ghana huh? WELL THIS IS WHAT TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS HAUSAS HAS TURN NIGERIA INTO. ANY IDIOT THAT WANT TO MAKE A JOKE MUST START FROM NIGERIA. Apc it shall not be well with una as for terrorist buhari hmmm his on fire already.


















#sad indeed

19 January 2017 at 12:55
OSINANL said...

HMMMMMMMMMMMMM

19 January 2017 at 12:56
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Who the gods want to kill, they first strike with insanity.
Jammeh is destined to end up this way, serves the dictator right.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

19 January 2017 at 12:59
Anonymous said...

John please face your country.. ur opinion isn't needed.

19 January 2017 at 13:06
Anonymous said...

Jammeh is yet to learn the lesson of life from Liberia.

19 January 2017 at 13:19
Oghenetega said...

He's simply greedy & he will just die miserably loosing everything at the end of the day...
Wicked Bastard

19 January 2017 at 13:29
Ladi Michael said...

Let it be bloody sef! Yeye Yahma.

19 January 2017 at 13:36
Chizzy Liz said...

*********************na xo ife ndi Africa dey be ******* nke fa na apu iche****** dem win u****** jeje carry ur ass dey go********u keep face like chimpanzee dey form king kong******** na only u leadership dey sweet???????? ****** dem bor u born Gambia president????????

19 January 2017 at 13:41

