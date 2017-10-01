Jamie Foxx involved in a fight at Catch Restaurant (video)

Actor and singer, Jamie Foxx was out on the town Saturday with his friends. He was having dinner at a popular West Hollywood restaurant, Catch restaurant when a male customer walked to their table and complained that Jamie Foxx and his friends were too loud. According to an eye witness says the guy said:
"You don't want to mess with me. I'm from New York."
One of Jamie's friends, a comedian who was at Jamie's table then fired back:
"F*** you I'm from Oakland."
Eyewitnesses say at that point the guy lunged at Jamie and actually made contact with the actor, pulling him down onto a table. The witness then added that Jamie turned the guy around, put him in a choke hold and took him down. But some people say the other guy beat him up.
The guy who confronted Jamie Foxx and his group were kicked out of the restaurant.
There were lots of celebs at the restaurant during the altercation. Celebs like Jerry Bruckheimer, Cuba Gooding Jr., Michael Bay and Nicole Murphy.
