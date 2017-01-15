Jamal’s Grilled Chicken Suya (Abuja) opens first franchise location in Port Harcourt!

Jamal’s Grilled Chicken Suya opened its first franchise location in the beautiful city of Port Harcourt. The opening marks the chain’s 1st unit outside Abuja.
The Port Harcourt, Rivers State, location will be owned and operated by local resident, Mr. Tony Awunorpopularly called Uncle T., who is Jamal’s Grilled Chicken’s first franchisee since the company began operations. Uncle T has additional plans for more locations in the Port Harcourt, as well.
“I cannot wait to share Jamal’s delicious suya with the people of Port Harcourt,” says Uncle T, owner of the Port Harcourt Franchise. “Our customers can choose to either grab a quick treat on-the-go, or eat at our location. Also, we will soon introduce an office/home delivery service to cater for those people who prefer to have suya within the convenience of their homes/offices. ”
He further added,
“Unlike some suya spots, where quantity is better than quality, Jamal’s Grilled Chicken pays close attention to every detail from start to finish for consistent, delicious chicken, beef, gizzard suya. We are confident the people of Port Harcourt will agree our suya is truly superior, and we look forward to providing them with delicious indulgences from our special recipes for many years to come.”
Lastly, Jamal’s Grilled Chicken plans to partner with other interested entrepreneurs across Nigeria to set up franchises in the different cities. Kindly call 0813 758 9998 or email us at the following email address jamalschickenfranchise@gmail.comif you would like to partner with us.
Few Advantages of a Jamal’s Grilled Chicken Franchise
• No Franchise Fee
• Low start-up costs, high returns.
• You don't necessarily need business experience to run our franchise. We provide the training you need to operate our business model.
• JGC franchise has a higher rate of success than start-up businesses.
• Tap into the goodwill of an already established brand
Jamal’s Grilled Chicken locations:
Port Harcourt Abuja:
Tel: 0818 0676616 / 08036386672 Tel: 0903 916 4529
29 Stadium Road, Matambella Garden
Opposite The Atrium Luanda Crescent,
Port Harcourt Off AdetokumboAdemola Crescent
Rivers
Tel: 0903 916 4529
Emerald Park FumilayoRansomeKuti Road (Adjacent to Catholic Church) Off Ahmadu Bello Way. Area 3 Home/Office Delivery Available
Yummy...
makin sense
Yezzzz... we made it on lib.....
