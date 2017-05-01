Jackie Evancho's album sales have skyrocketed after announcing to perform at my Inauguration - Donald Trump

However, Jacqueline Marie aka Jackie Evancho, an American classical crossover singer who gained wide recognition at an early age is one of the few who agreed to perform and Donald Trump says her album sales have skyrocketed since she made the announcement. See his tweet after the cut…
7 comments:
Dey should der pride cuz his d next president.. thump up to kanye
it's a lie....... check the charts, her album fell 43 places on the Billboard chart.
trump is a baby
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Elton John is not American
GOOD TO SEE
Really Sir Elton John is American?? LOOOOOL. Linda your writers are hilarious to say the least. Yeye
