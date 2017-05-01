LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

Jackie Evancho's album sales have skyrocketed after announcing to perform at my Inauguration - Donald Trump

Many singing superstars like Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion and others have refused to perform at the inauguration ceremony of new US President Elect, Donald Trump come Jan 20, 2017.

However, Jacqueline Marie aka Jackie Evancho, an American classical crossover singer who gained wide recognition at an early age is one of the few who agreed to perform and Donald Trump says her album sales have skyrocketed since she made the announcement. See his tweet after the cut…


7 comments:

Swtswt Eze said...

Dey should der pride cuz his d next president.. thump up to kanye

5 January 2017 at 08:32
Anonymous said...

it's a lie....... check the charts, her album fell 43 places on the Billboard chart.

5 January 2017 at 08:35
Vivian Reginalds said...

trump is a baby
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

5 January 2017 at 08:39
Anonymous said...

Elton John is not American

5 January 2017 at 09:06
Anonymous said...

Elton John is not American

5 January 2017 at 09:07
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

5 January 2017 at 09:08
Anonymous said...

Really Sir Elton John is American?? LOOOOOL. Linda your writers are hilarious to say the least. Yeye

5 January 2017 at 09:08

