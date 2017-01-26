It's not enough for us to protest, get involved in governance - Actress, Funke Adesiyan tells 2face Idibia

According to the actress who just shared a post on Instagram and tagged 2face Idibia himself, she says, 'It's not enough for us to protest, it's more important for us, youths of this beloved nation to get involved in governance'. Read her full post after the cut...
'When people ask me why I joined politics, I tell them from the truest of my heart that it is because I got tired of how things were being done in my country. It's not enough for us to protest, it's more important for us, youths of this beloved nation to get involved in governance. You could try many times before achieve it. Even if you fail all the time, you are a champion amongst those who didn't try at all'.
'Lets look around us, we will realize that we the youths are the driving force of our nation. We are smart, intelligent, agile and we possess many more special qualities. Let's not waste it protesting to a deaf horse. I hereby advice we the youths of this nation, the most important part of nation building to rise and OCCUPY governance. Contest for public offices and be the change you so desire. God bless us all and God bless Nigeria'.
No comments:
Post a Comment