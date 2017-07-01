Its 24-hours to the 74th Golden Globe Awards

The 2017 season is upon us! The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will kick off the 2017 awards season on Sunday night, January 8, 2017 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Here’s quick rundown of what to expect at the prestigious ceremony…
The HostJimmy Fallon has been chosen as this year's awards host, which means he'll be presiding over the whole evening. He'll be joined by a number of famous faces to present the actual awards, including Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and Kristen Wiig.
Other celebrities known to be taking part in the gong-giving are Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Redmayne, Jon Hamm, Brie Larson, Sofia Vergara, Zoe Saldana, Mandy Moore, Gal Gadot, Chris Hemsworth, Carl Weathers, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Amy Schumer, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Priyanka Chopra and Reese Witherspoon.
Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone's daughters – Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14 – have already been announced as the joint title-holders of Miss Golden Globe.
Golden Globes special tributesFollowing the godawful year of 2016, there's bound to be a lot of time spent saying goodbye to a number of famous faces.
It's not known yet whether the Globes will go down the Oscars route and pay tribute to each actor and actress who died in the last 12 months, but if it does, expect tributes to Cool Hand Luke's George Kennedy, comedian Garry Shandling, Pink Panther star Burt Kwouk, Star Trek's Anton Yelchin, R2D2 actor Kenny Baker, Willy Wonka star Gene Wilder, Robert Vaughn, Ron Glass, Florence Henderson, Peter Vaughan and Zsa Zsa Gabor.Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who died within a day of each other after Christmas 2016, will also be given special mention, as Golden Globes producer Barry Adelman told People magazine.
"Those things are handled really well by the Oscars and the Screen Actors Guild, we do realise there were some special circumstances of very recent nature that happened and we'll be acknowledging that," he promised.
3 comments:
Hi! Friends Explore my blog and tell me what you feel
Will def watch
lib addict#just passing#
Won't be watching.... so will wait till moday morning to read the list of winners.
Long Live LIB
Post a Comment