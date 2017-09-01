Italian actress who vowed to perform sex act on everyone who voted no in her country's referendum keeps her word

An Italian actress, 27 year old Paola Saulino, who promised to perform a sex act on everyone who voted no in her country's referendum on November 23, kept her word. The actress who lives in Los Angeles, California, completed the first date of her tour, after announcing tour dates in 10 Italian cities in December.
She posted a photograph of herself on Instagram on Saturday, along with the caption:
'First step of #pompatour is gone! A little bit tired but everything is okay.'
The actress then added: 'This year is started in a best way as possible.'
The actress flew from her home in Los Angeles to begin the first leg of her Pompa Tour. 'Pompa' is an Italian slang word for oral sex.
Saulino said she would be visiting Rome, Florence, Bologna, Verona, Milan, Turin, Naples, Bari, Lecce and Palermo this month for the first leg of her tour, urging people to fill in a booking form if they had voted 'No'.
Even though she said she had fulfilled her promise, some critics didn't believe her. They described it as a publicity stunt, with several Instagram users asking for 'evidence' that she had actually kept her promise. Something she didn't respond to.
The actress some suggestive photos on her page.
Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi had called a referendum on constitutional reforms, which became a vote on confidence in his government.
But the move backfired and he resigned shortly after exit polls in at the start of a December indicated a 'no vote'.
