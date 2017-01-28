"It was act of the devil" - Father who beat 10-year-old daughter to pulp in Kano

The neighbours then reported him to the Rijiyar Zaki Police Division in Kano.
The police arrested him and charged him to court after spending a couple of days in their custody. The young girl may lose sight due to magnitude of injuries she suffered during the attack. DAILY NIGERIAN further gathered that Mr Umar had divorced the victim’s mother about eight years ago, leaving her in the hands of his new wife. The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. Speaking after the court session, he expressed regret.
"It is a harsh decision, Umar said. "It is nothing but the act of the devil. I really regret my actions"
Omg.Who is this monster assaulting a 10years old. She is a baby for crying out loud.
I know kids can be stubborn but no child should to be beaten this way no matter what
