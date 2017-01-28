LIS

LIS

Saturday, 28 January 2017

"It was act of the devil" - Father who beat 10-year-old daughter to pulp in Kano

The Senior Magistrate’s Court 34, sitting at Rijiyar Zaki, Ungoggo Local Government Area of Kano State, has remanded one Saminu Umar for brutally beating his ten-year old daughter. According to Daily Nigerian, Umar beat Naja'atu for visiting her uncle without his permission. The loud cries of the girl drew neighbours’ attention, who overpowered the father and  rescued her.
The neighbours then reported him to the Rijiyar Zaki Police Division in Kano.

The police arrested him and charged him to court after spending a couple of days in their custody. The young girl may lose sight due to magnitude of injuries she suffered during the attack. DAILY NIGERIAN further gathered that Mr Umar had divorced the victim’s mother about eight years ago, leaving her in the hands of his new wife. The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. Speaking after the court session, he expressed regret.
"It is a harsh decision, Umar said. "It is nothing but the act of the devil. I really regret my actions"
Posted by at 1/28/2017 07:01:00 am

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Omg.Who is this monster assaulting a 10years old. She is a baby for crying out loud.

28 January 2017 at 08:09
Mr 47 said...

I know kids can be stubborn but no child should to be beaten this way no matter what

28 January 2017 at 08:32
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

Some parents sef,, Smile to the bank! Get unique soccer prediction tips for Saturday & Sunday 28th & 29th January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com  

28 January 2017 at 09:13

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts