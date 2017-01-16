Is your child staying at home doing nothing much every saturday?

Imagine a place where your child can be taught creative arts, etiquette, money management, self-mastery, business skills, creative and critical thinking skills.
Imagine a place where your child can be taught how to be a solution provider.
Now, imagine a place where your child can learn, work and earn.
This place is called Blue Frog Academy.
Blue Frog Academy is a creative arts and design school where your child is given the fundamental training, relevant experience, mentoring, paid briefs, internships, trade opportunities and support required to be a young entrepreneur.
Learn, work and earn is a simple enterprise education model adopted by Blue Frog Academy (BFA). This ‘enterprise education’ is one that connects the many dots we should be connecting in our educational system in Nigeria. Each student at BFA is taken through a carefully developed curriculum by professionals, given opportunities to work while at the School through paid briefs or enterprise opportunities. For instance, a child enrolled in Illustration class at BFA would be taught how to be a good illustrator, get to apply his designs on products provided by the School, learn to sell on online shopping platforms and physical shops, earn money and taught how to manage his money.
When he graduates from BFA as a better illustrator with entrepreneurial skills, and enters a tertiary institution like the University of Lagos to study creative arts, he is attached to a professional mentor through his four years at the University. During his study at the University, his mind is broadened by his mentor who has relevant industry experience and he (the BFA graduate) can even access educational resources (online workshops, lesson plans and videos, for examples) on BFA’s website www.bluefrogacdemy.com.ng through an interactive platform called StudyBuddy©.
Blue Frog Academy has taught, mentored and empowered children, teenagers, and adults alike for about four years. For example, at Ozanam House, Agidingbi, Lagos (a home for the destitute) forty teenage girls and women were empowered through arts and business by Blue Frog Academy.
With six different learning pathways, the School is kicking off its 2017 calendar with the Saturday Art School for children within the 6-16 years age category. While enrolment is ongoing and ends on January 13th, 2017, Term 1 begins on Saturday, January 14th, 2017 and runs for three months.
The Saturday Art School courses and clubs include:
• CinematographyBlue Frog Academy is affordable. The fee for Term 1 is N25, 000 with a N1,000 enrolment fee. Also, in order for your child to get value for the time and money spent, each class is designed to accommodate a maximum of twelve students.The BFA Saturday Art School classes start at 9am and ends at 4pm with each child given a specific timetable.
• Video Editing, Software And Systems Engineering
• Acting For Film, TV, Radio And Animation
• Screenwriting
• Painting
• Illustration, Cartooning And Comic Arts
• Surface Pattern Design (Textile Art)
• Music Instruments
• Website Design, Architecture And Development
• Graphic Design
• Animation And Software
• Paper Engineering/Origami Club
• Shoe Design And Production Club
• Sewing Club
• Dance Club
In addition to the Saturday Art School, Blue Frog Academy has five other learning pathways namely - Pre-University (football academy route and non-football academy route), Bespoke Art Education, Skills-Based Workshop for Young Professionals, Holiday Art Camps for Children and Teenagers, as well as the Young Graduates Traineeship. Some of these pathways will take off sometime this year, and you are encouraged to register for updates on the School’s website.
In summary, Blue Frog Academy offers your child a platform for self-discovery, growth and consistency. Remember, talent is a gift but using it is a skill. The parents are also not left out as they are taught through different talent management workshops. So, gift your child with life skills at Blue Frog Academy today.
Please visit their website - www.bluefrogacdemy.com.ng - to know more about their transformative education, six different learning pathways, students’ journey for some courses, teachers’ profiles, pictures, downloadable enrolment form and a whole lot more.
Blue Frog Academy – School of Creative Arts and Design for the Young
1, Adekunle Owobiyi Close,Off Oladele Kadiri Close,Ogba, Lagos.
(Closest landmark – Excellence Hotel)
Tel.: +234 (0) 704 607 7722 (Enquiries - Mondays to Fridays 9am-3pm)
