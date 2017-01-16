Is this lady's claim possible? 15 guys in one night? Hmm...18+ only

I first saw this on Bizzle's Instagram page, and got curious when I got my own invitation to the media screening. Please tell me, is this possible or not, because this lady claims she slept with 15 men in one night, and successfully brought all of them to orgasm. How true is this, biko?
The funny thing is that this is just one of many eye-opening stories in the documentary feature, Nightfall in Lagos, screening on the 21st on January in Lagos. I think the documentary will be interesting to watch...I already like the comedy angle the presenters brought to the subject.
After you watch the video, just tell me if you think she's saying the truth, and if you've heard stories of a more daring record.
18+ ONLY, PLEASE.
See her claim here:
See the full documentary trailer here:
See my invitation, you can RSVP to get yours, if there's still available space.
No comments:
Post a Comment