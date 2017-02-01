Is singer Jodie and actor David Nnaji's marriage in trouble?

Jodie has been spotted in recent times without her wedding ring and for a while now, has not put up any photo of her husband. She has only been sharing photos of herself and their son, Chinua. She celebrated Christmas and New Year without him in the pictures she shared online.
Also on David's Instagram page, there is no single photo of Jodie, not even the one he previously shared from their wedding.
When LIB reached out to Jodie, she refused to confirm or deny the rumor, saying she doesn't want any confirmation to come from her end. She refused to affirm if David is still her husband and also comment on why she has not been wearing her ring.
