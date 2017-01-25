Is public masturbation more common in Nigeria than people think?

Nigerians on social media are addressing public masturbation. This was
triggered by a lady's revelation that a guy masturbated and ejaculated
on her leg in a bank in Nnewi, Anambra state. People are now sharing
experiences, revealing that it is actually more common than people think and people are just finding out about this due
to the increasing popularity of social media.
Question
is, is it truly common? What should be done about it? Should the police get involved?
9 comments:
Common, esp when riding okada
In my oun opinion such a person when caught should be given public beating
Na wa...i'm just hearing this for the first time...is it common.? Really?
I had a horrific experience of public masturbation once when I was much more younger.. on my way home from school, this dude was displaying his junk in d Street.i remember vividly how disgusted I was
Please be sure of what you're posting here, cuz I didn't just get this. Is the person a banker or a bank customer and where did it take place, in the banking hall or where, as the guy was masturbating the lady was just watching? No security in the bank? And which bank was that? cuz I know the banks there are always busy,how true is this your story please?
These frustrated IBO people suffering from Biafraism.
It very bad and outrageous...baba say so
