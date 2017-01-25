LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Is public masturbation more common in Nigeria than people think?

Nigerians on social media are addressing public masturbation. This was triggered by a lady's revelation that a guy masturbated and ejaculated on her leg in a bank in Nnewi, Anambra state. People are now sharing experiences, revealing that it is actually more common than people think and people are just finding out about this due to the increasing popularity of social media.

Question is, is it truly common? What should be done about it? Should the police get involved?
Gideon Okorie said...


25 January 2017 at 08:58
Tunde Sexy said...

Common, esp when riding okada

25 January 2017 at 09:05
Prince gbenga said...

In my oun opinion such a person when caught should be given public beating

25 January 2017 at 09:16
CoolGuY said...

Na wa...i'm just hearing this for the first time...is it common.? Really?

25 January 2017 at 09:26
Cleo said...

I had a horrific experience of public masturbation once when I was much more younger.. on my way home from school, this dude was displaying his junk in d Street.i remember vividly how disgusted I was

25 January 2017 at 09:32
Petro... T said...

Please be sure of what you're posting here, cuz I didn't just get this. Is the person a banker or a bank customer and where did it take place, in the banking hall or where, as the guy was masturbating the lady was just watching? No security in the bank? And which bank was that? cuz I know the banks there are always busy,how true is this your story please?

25 January 2017 at 09:42
Petro... T said...

Anonymous said...

These frustrated IBO people suffering from Biafraism.

25 January 2017 at 09:43
Anonymous said...

It very bad and outrageous...baba say so

25 January 2017 at 09:49

