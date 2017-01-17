"Irresponsible and malicious" The Gambia govt reacts to African Union resolution

The council also warned of "serious consequences in the event that his action causes any crisis that could lead to political disorder, humanitarian and human rights disaster, including loss of innocent lives and destruction of properties."
In a statement release on Sunday evening, the Gambian government described the African Union’s resolution as irresponsible and malicious meant to annoy and aggravate the political situation in The Gambia.
“We condemned it in the strongest possible terms," the statement read.Below is the full text:
"The Government of the Islamic Republic of The Gambia has noted with concern the resolution by the AU Peace and Security Council stating inter Alia that the Government of The Islamic Republic of The Gambia will no longer be recognised after the 19th January 2017. This resolution is irresponsible and malicious and only meant to annoy and aggravate the political situation in The Gambia and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.
The AU Peace and Security Council does not have the mandate to bar member states and governments from The African Union. Any such resolution has to be approved by the authority of the heads of State of the African Union.
This resolution has not been approved and the resolution is therefore non-binding and of no effect
1 comment:
This man will soon get what he's looking for,he should learn from what happened to Laurent Gbagbo and take heed.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Post a Comment