Sunday, 29 January 2017

Iran to ban U.S. citizens in retaliation to Trump's Muslim ban

Iran Foreign Ministry on Saturday, January 28, 2017, announced that U.S. citizens will be blocked from entering the country in retaliation to Donald Trump’s ban on travellers from seven majority-Muslim countries coming to the US.
'While respecting the American people and distinguishing between them and the hostile policies of the U.S. government, Iran will implement the principle of reciprocity until the offensive U.S. limitations against Iranian nationals are lifted.
'The restrictions against travel by Muslims to America are an open affront against the Muslim world and the Iranian nation in particular and will be known as a great gift to extremists.'
It comes after President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order to suspend visas for citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

However, a Federal Judge in New York granted an emergency stay on Saturday night for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries who have already arrived in the US and those who are in transit, and who hold valid visas, ruling they cannot be removed from the US.
Yimu!Funny!so Iran follow for country or na burial ground huh?WHAT IS US CITIZENs GOING TO TERRORIST COUNTRY LIKE IRAN TO DO HUH?this Iran president is an idiot before it was against Jerusalem now is us hmm dude ur nuclear weapon go soon turn to u.LINDA HOPE SOME ONE IS PAYING U FOR ALL THESE UR TRUMP EVERY DAY NEWS HUH? RUBBISH. Iran should go to hell any us citizen going their is either going to join terrorism or isis SO ALL THESE THREAT WILL NOT STOP PAPA TRUMP.
Yimu!Funny!so Iran follow for country or na burial ground huh?WHAT IS US CITIZENs GOING TO TERRORIST COUNTRY LIKE IRAN TO DO HUH?this Iran president is an idiot before it was against Jerusalem now is us hmm dude ur nuclear weapon go soon turn to u.LINDA HOPE SOME ONE IS PAYING U FOR ALL THESE UR TRUMP EVERY DAY NEWS HUH? RUBBISH. Iran should go to hell any us citizen going their is either going to join terrorism or isis SO ALL THESE THREAT WILL NOT STOP PAPA TRUMP.
Trump should not be deluded to think he can go that route without suffering the consequences. Let him not promote Zionist agenda. It won't be in the interest of the US.

Who cares. Useless terrorized country

