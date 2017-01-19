Iran jails female bodybuilder for posting unIslamic photos

A female Iranian bodybuilder has been jailed for posting photos of her biceps on her Instagram page.
Although the identity of the person who was arrested is yet to be revealed by authorities, Shirin Nobahari, who is a professional builder and fond of sharing revealing workout photos to her 65K followers on social media, is believed to be the victim.
She was one of two women who took part in an international competition and were both reported and warned about selfies which they posted afterward.
According to Mizanonline news agency, she was accused of breaking the Islamic Republic's strict rules on nudity and was locked up in prison because she was unable to post bail of two million rials (£50).
However, before she was jailed, an Iranian judiciary confirmed that a female builder had been arrested.
'One of the female bodybuilders who recently published nude photographs on social networks has been arrested.'
