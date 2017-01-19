LIS

Thursday, 19 January 2017

IPOB to hold solidarity rally for Donald Trump on his inauguration day

A pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, on Wednesday announced that they would hold a rally in Nigeria on Friday in support of Donald Trump, which is the day of his inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.

IPOB released a statement inviting people to participate in a “peaceful solidarity rally for the United States president-elect Donald J Trump,” adding that they “welcome civil and pragmatic democracy anywhere we find it”. The statement announced that the rally will take place in Port Harcourt.

Source: Vanguard
8 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na dem sabi


...merited happiness

19 January 2017 at 07:03
YINXS said...

Just what I expected. Igbo people will never use their head, all they think about is money.

19 January 2017 at 07:14
Anonymous said...

Ndi nzuzu

19 January 2017 at 07:20
livingstone chibuike said...

i jus pray for dere safety...don't wanna hear a heartbreakin news later

19 January 2017 at 07:23
daniela desmond said...

Are these ones still here? Hian!

19 January 2017 at 07:27
Anonymous said...

Donald j fucking Trump does not care about Europe, black Africans and literally the global affairs. He believes in nationalism and that is why he is saying make America great again. He doesn't want anything trade. If your country manufactures coffee, your country should keep its coffee within its borders because America is not interested,and vice versa. All these rally for a man that made it clear he doesn't have any interest in your affairs is just fucking mind boggling.

19 January 2017 at 07:30
Anonymous said...

Idiots! Ipob leaders disgracing us at every slightest opportunity. Solidarity rally for someone who doesn't know you exist or care about you. Nonsense! Mscheeww

19 January 2017 at 07:34
Victor Donatus said...

People should mind their business

19 January 2017 at 08:49

