IPOB to hold solidarity rally for Donald Trump on his inauguration day

IPOB released a statement inviting people to participate in a “peaceful solidarity rally for the United States president-elect Donald J Trump,” adding that they “welcome civil and pragmatic democracy anywhere we find it”. The statement announced that the rally will take place in Port Harcourt.
Source: Vanguard
8 comments:
Na dem sabi
...merited happiness
Just what I expected. Igbo people will never use their head, all they think about is money.
Ndi nzuzu
i jus pray for dere safety...don't wanna hear a heartbreakin news later
Are these ones still here? Hian!
Donald j fucking Trump does not care about Europe, black Africans and literally the global affairs. He believes in nationalism and that is why he is saying make America great again. He doesn't want anything trade. If your country manufactures coffee, your country should keep its coffee within its borders because America is not interested,and vice versa. All these rally for a man that made it clear he doesn't have any interest in your affairs is just fucking mind boggling.
Idiots! Ipob leaders disgracing us at every slightest opportunity. Solidarity rally for someone who doesn't know you exist or care about you. Nonsense! Mscheeww
People should mind their business
Post a Comment