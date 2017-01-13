Invest in Sports to reduce insecurity in your states- Dalung to state governors

Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has charged the 36 state governors to invest heavily in sports development as this will help combat insecurity in their respective states. He gave the charge while speaking at the official launch of Dakinda Penalty Game in Abuja yesterday.
“I want to use this medium to appeal to all our governors who has spent so much money on security votes to kindly redirect such money to sports and they will have greater peace in their environments. We don’t need physical security but we need social security. If our people are secured in their mind and are secured of their future, there will be no problem in Nigeria” he said
