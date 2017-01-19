Introducing Mrs Laura Ikeji Kanu...:-)

My amazing younger sister, Laura Ikeji, got married at the Ikoyi Registry this morning Jan. 19th to her man, Ogbonna Kanu, who is the younger brother of legendary footballer Kanu Nwankwo. She's now officially Mrs Laura Kanu. That's all of us her siblings (except the eldest who lives in the US) in the photo minus the guy standing next to me who stood as Ogbonna's best man. Congrats to my darling sister!
27 comments:
Wow! I'm so happy for her
Congrats girl
LOL dkm pls. Happy married life. You had to emphasize very well that that man standing next to u is his best man bcos. E good cos if u no talk am now b4 u sleep wake up u go see am for CNN say na your husband and u dey hide am
Congrats to her,am a fan
CONGRATS.
I KNOW SHE'S PREGY
Awwww! Congrats to her, she's one happy soul, always happy, happiness looks good on her, may she stay always happy.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Your lib app is messing up. Its not showing pictures anymore. So frustrating
Congrats to her ....
Congrats Laura! I tap from her blessing on behalf of Linda.
Yours is on the way, what a kind hearted fellow you are.
Congratulations dear.
Congratulations to her and her hubby.
Congratulations Linda ur own go come soon. Amen
Congrat to her
First time you write SENSE....
Why was he standing next to you?....another place no dey way him for stand?....😈😈😈
************************woooooow ****** xo ur sibblings plenty dix?????? Y be say na only Laura we dey hear her voice?????? Whr una mama n papa dey na?????????
Congrats to Laura Jare plus Linda y u no post my own wedding pics upon say I tag u join
Linda congrats to your sister. Pls help fix the LIB app to show pix Biko.
Congrats to her, Happy Married Life.. The lord bless her Union and make her marriage full of blessings and love...
Congrats and happy married life to them.Very Nice.
Lol Linda e good as u talk say the guy na d groom best man,because I be wan talk o,lol
Congratulations Laura...always happy
Congrats to her
chaiii igbo dey born sha,so linda na 7 una be in ur family and na only laura name you carry for head like weitin i no know. congrats anyway
Congrats
Awwwww. Beautiful. Congrats Laura . hml
So true Stern! Lol. CNN and Aljazeera join, lol.
So? Isn't it a thing of joy? Go and get your own pregnant if it's easy. Congrats to Laura and the Ikejis.
