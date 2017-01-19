Introducing Mrs Laura Ikeji Kanu...:-)

LIS

Thursday, 19 January 2017

My amazing younger sister, Laura Ikeji, got married at the Ikoyi Registry this morning Jan. 19th to her man, Ogbonna Kanu, who is the younger brother of legendary footballer Kanu Nwankwo. She's now officially Mrs Laura Kanu. That's all of us her siblings (except the eldest who lives in the US) in the photo minus the guy standing next to me who stood as Ogbonna's best man. Congrats to my darling sister!
27 comments:

ify said...

Wow! I'm so happy for her
Congrats girl

19 January 2017 at 14:05
STERN said...

LOL dkm pls. Happy married life. You had to emphasize very well that that man standing next to u is his best man bcos. E good cos if u no talk am now b4 u sleep wake up u go see am for CNN say na your husband and u dey hide am

19 January 2017 at 14:05
Dora Michael said...

Congrats to her,am a fan

19 January 2017 at 14:05
STERN said...

OSINANL said...

CONGRATS.
I KNOW SHE'S PREGY

19 January 2017 at 14:07
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Awwww! Congrats to her, she's one happy soul, always happy, happiness looks good on her, may she stay always happy.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

19 January 2017 at 14:07
Anonymous said...

Your lib app is messing up. Its not showing pictures anymore. So frustrating

19 January 2017 at 14:07
Riola Schwartz said...

Congrats to her ....

19 January 2017 at 14:07
Xview said...

Congrats Laura! I tap from her blessing on behalf of Linda.
Yours is on the way, what a kind hearted fellow you are.

19 January 2017 at 14:07
abena golden said...

Congratulations dear.

19 January 2017 at 14:08
Aderonke Folohunsho said...

Congratulations to her and her hubby.

19 January 2017 at 14:11
ogbonna nwabueze said...

Congratulations Linda ur own go come soon. Amen

19 January 2017 at 14:11
kismet kiddies ENTZ said...

Congrat to her

19 January 2017 at 14:15
Anonymous said...

First time you write SENSE....

19 January 2017 at 14:17
Ohiren's Zone said...

Why was he standing next to you?....another place no dey way him for stand?....😈😈😈

19 January 2017 at 14:17
Chizzy Liz said...

************************woooooow ****** xo ur sibblings plenty dix?????? Y be say na only Laura we dey hear her voice?????? Whr una mama n papa dey na?????????


Congrats to Laura Jare plus Linda y u no post my own wedding pics upon say I tag u join

19 January 2017 at 14:18
Demilade Saseun said...

Linda congrats to your sister. Pls help fix the LIB app to show pix Biko.

19 January 2017 at 14:18
Geneafah said...

Congrats to her, Happy Married Life.. The lord bless her Union and make her marriage full of blessings and love...

19 January 2017 at 14:18
Ohiren's Zone said...

Congrats and happy married life to them.Very Nice.

19 January 2017 at 14:18
sweesara said...

Lol Linda e good as u talk say the guy na d groom best man,because I be wan talk o,lol

19 January 2017 at 14:18
Adaobilinda her sexcellency said...

Congratulations Laura...always happy

19 January 2017 at 14:19
joy okafor said...

Congrats to her

19 January 2017 at 14:19
abdulrahman omolara said...

chaiii igbo dey born sha,so linda na 7 una be in ur family and na only laura name you carry for head like weitin i no know. congrats anyway

19 January 2017 at 14:20
Anonymous said...

Congrats

19 January 2017 at 14:21
Tesh peters said...

Awwwww. Beautiful. Congrats Laura . hml

19 January 2017 at 14:21
Anonymous said...

So true Stern! Lol. CNN and Aljazeera join, lol.

19 January 2017 at 14:56
Anonymous said...

So? Isn't it a thing of joy? Go and get your own pregnant if it's easy. Congrats to Laura and the Ikejis.

19 January 2017 at 15:03

