LIS

LIS

Saturday, 28 January 2017

Intimate details of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's relationship to be exposed in new film

Estranged couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are about to have their relationship made into a documentary by film maker, Ian Halperin, 52. Ian revealed that the movie will be an exposé on the life of the celebrity couple, including intimate details behind their breakup and never-before-seen footage and interviews of both of them.
As a teaser to what is to come, Ian claimed that Jolie and Pitt had been separated for more than one year prior to announcing their break-up in public.

A source disclosed that Ian will reveal so many secrets, including the real reason why the couple broke up. Angelina and Brad who are in the midst of a divorce will no doubt be affected by the release of this documentary and a source believes the documentary is the last thing the couple need at this time.
Posted by at 1/28/2017 08:36:00 am

3 comments:

Bonita Bislam said...

With whose permission is the documentary gonna be released?

28 January 2017 at 08:49
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

People Exposing People. Smile to the bank! Get unique soccer prediction tips for Saturday & Sunday 28th & 29th January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com  

28 January 2017 at 09:07
Carina K Jacob said...

Ok oh


www.ckjacob.com

28 January 2017 at 09:24

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts