Intimate details of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's relationship to be exposed in new film

As a teaser to what is to come, Ian claimed that Jolie and Pitt had been separated for more than one year prior to announcing their break-up in public.
A source disclosed that Ian will reveal so many secrets, including the real reason why the couple broke up. Angelina and Brad who are in the midst of a divorce will no doubt be affected by the release of this documentary and a source believes the documentary is the last thing the couple need at this time.
3 comments:
With whose permission is the documentary gonna be released?
People Exposing People.
Ok oh
www.ckjacob.com
