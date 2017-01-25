Interesting Tweets of the day!

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Seen
Seen.
Chai#iShoot #iEdit
IS it not funny that 'Lying Mohammad' is more interested in #BBNaija been shot in SA than other matters that are more relevant to us as a Nation. The rice, shoe, cloth and car his drives are they made in Nigeria? What a senseless and wishful thinking for you to want to investigate what is commonsense! Get busy Mr. Clueless Minister of Information.
LIE MOHAMMED IS DRUNK
Miss Katsina, Fatima Goje's sextape & pics circulates on IG (Must-see)
Lai Mohammed is an idiot. If they film Big Brother in Nigeria it is power outage they will be showing. APC idiots
Am a passerby and i see it - wowVisit and enjoy
Post a Comment
8 comments:
Seen
Seen.
Chai
#iShoot #iEdit
IS it not funny that 'Lying Mohammad' is more interested in #BBNaija been shot in SA than other matters that are more relevant to us as a Nation. The rice, shoe, cloth and car his drives are they made in Nigeria? What a senseless and wishful thinking for you to want to investigate what is commonsense! Get busy Mr. Clueless Minister of Information.
LIE MOHAMMED IS DRUNK
Miss Katsina, Fatima Goje's sextape & pics circulates on IG (Must-see)
Lai Mohammed is an idiot. If they film Big Brother in Nigeria it is power outage they will be showing. APC idiots
Am a passerby and i see it - wow
Visit and enjoy
Post a Comment