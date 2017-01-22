Indian authorities seize over Rs58 lakh from Nigerian man at Delhi airport (photo)

Of the total cash seized, almost Rs 54 lakh, was in the newly introduced Rs 2000 & Rs 500 currency notes, while the remaining Rs 4 lakh was in discontinued high-value notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.
Tochukwo Chijioke was identified by CISF personnel present at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on December 23.
"He was allowed to travel after information was shared with tax and customs sleuths. A total cash of over Rs 58 lakh was detected with the Nigerian with Rs 53.78 lakh in new currency and Rs 4.29 lakh in old notes,” an official said.
“We have informed the Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) and the Custom department. He was travelling by an Indigo flight,” the official added.
The AIU and the Custom department questioned Chijioke on his arrival at the Coimbatore International Airport about the source of the money.
This seizure is one of the many instances of illegal cash being recovered currently by the Income Tax department, the Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and other authorities
