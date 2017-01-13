LIS

Friday, 13 January 2017

Indian hospital builds new unit to operate on '500kg' Egyptian woman

Mumbai's Saifee Hospital in India is currently building a special facility to contain an Egyptian woman, believed to be the World's heaviest at 500kg. The facility will have an operating theatre and an intensive care unit for the woman to undergo a weight reduction surgery and will be treated by a team of doctors led by well-known bariatric surgeon, Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala.
The 36-year-old woman identified as Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty, is expected to arrive in the city on a chartered plane at the end of January and will remain at the hospital for at least six months. Eman who has not been able to leave home for twenty-five years (25), weighed 5kg (11lb) at birth and was diagnosed with elephantiasis, but Doctor Lakdawala believes she does not have elephantiasis but suffers from obesity-related lymphoedema, which causes gigantic swelling of legs.

The Indian embassy in Cairo had initially denied Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty a visa request as she won't be able to travel in person but later got a visa after Dr. Lakawala tweeted to India's foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj who did respond to help. According to BBC report, the 278 sq metre (3,000 sq ft) new facility is estimated to cost 20M rupees ($293,762) and will be ready by the end of the month.
