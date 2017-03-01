LIS

Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Incredible moment 2yr old boy shows superhero strength and saves his twin from being crushed by a falling dresser

Superheros can be 2 year olds. A 2 year old Utah boy named Bowdy Shoff showed superhero strenght when a dresser fell on his twin brother, Brock Shoff. Brock was playing in their bedroom when the dresser tipped over, falling on the 2 year old. Bowdy wasted no time to help his brother and it was all captured by the home's surveillance cameras. Amazing! Watch after the cut...


4 comments:

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Jeez! God just used the boy to save that child..


Long Live LIB

3 January 2017 at 18:04
Holla Jhay said...

He is his brother's keeper

3 January 2017 at 18:04
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Aww indeed blood is thicker than water. Brothers love ❤️. This just melt my heart,Dear God please bless me with set of twins 🙏🏽



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

3 January 2017 at 18:09
Anonymous said...

Which kain 'he wasted no time'? The boy wasted too much time watching his brother struggle and wasted more time by climbing the dresser, trying to crush him. The brother did most of the work himself, the other twin just pushed the remaining part of the dresser off the trapped one. Where were their parents anyways? Letting children play unsupervised.

3 January 2017 at 18:10

