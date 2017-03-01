Incredible moment 2yr old boy shows superhero strength and saves his twin from being crushed by a falling dresser
Superheros can be 2 year olds. A 2 year old Utah boy named Bowdy Shoff showed superhero strenght when a dresser fell on his twin brother, Brock Shoff. Brock was playing in their bedroom when the dresser tipped over, falling on the 2 year old. Bowdy wasted no time to help his brother and it was all captured by the home's surveillance cameras. Amazing! Watch after the cut...
4 comments:
Jeez! God just used the boy to save that child..
Long Live LIB
He is his brother's keeper
Aww indeed blood is thicker than water. Brothers love ❤️. This just melt my heart,Dear God please bless me with set of twins 🙏🏽
Which kain 'he wasted no time'? The boy wasted too much time watching his brother struggle and wasted more time by climbing the dresser, trying to crush him. The brother did most of the work himself, the other twin just pushed the remaining part of the dresser off the trapped one. Where were their parents anyways? Letting children play unsupervised.
