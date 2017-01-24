Imo state launches airline, Imo Air, promises to offer over 30% employment to indigenes

Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha together with members of the State
Executive Council and Imo state residents/indigenes were at the Sam
Mbakwe Cargo Airport yesterday to celebrate the acquisition of the first
Imo state owned flight, Imo Air.
The 140-Seater plane is reportedly one of five aircraft acquired by the
state government and will be operated by Dana on behalf of the state
until Imo Air gets a license to operate.
At the Inauguration of Imo Air yesterday, Governor Okorocha said that it
was his dream to place Imo state on the pathway to development and
growth and the Imo Air venture is believed to be an investment which
will generate internal revenue for the state and achieve this dream. He
went on to inform that Imo state is not affected by the recession hence
they could go into such ventures. It was also disclosed that Imo Air
will give a 10% discount to indigenes of Imo state who board the plane
while as much as 30% of the indigenes of the state will be employed by
the airline.
“This is a happy moment in the State. The aim of going into the Air
business is because I want to drive traffic to Imo State as Imo is
genuinely becoming the fastest developing City outside Abuja and Lagos.
For this, there is need for more airlines to cushion the effects of high
traffic coming to the State," Okorocha said.
“Imo government does not have an operating air license. So we needed to
partner with a good and qualified airline operator. Hence, the choice of
DANA Air because of its proven track record and sincerity of purpose.
The Imo Air will be operated by DANA and we have a contract of ten years
with them. We have five of this aircraft and the first one has just
landed and four other ones will start operation in few weeks time.
He continued, “The International Cargo Airport will soon kick-start to
supplement the efforts of Imo Air. In our pursuit of making Imo better,
Imo International Cargo Airport will soon commence operations. Work is
going on smoothly and by April God’s willing the fastest International
Cargo Plane will arrive Imo State. This, we believe will help drive up
commercial activities in the State. Imo is a hub for business and there
is no better place to invest now in Nigeria than Imo State as inspite of
the recession the State is still flourishing and progressing because of
its visionary leadership.”
The DANA AIR Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Mbanuzuo Obi, while remarking
on the Partnership between DANA AIR and Imo Air said, “The partnership
between DANA and the good people of Imo State will create employment and
better working relationship for the State. Imo AIR is in safe hands and
the choice of DANA AIR for the partnership is an excellent choice as
DANA AIR is registered with International Air Transport Association
operations and security treasuring.”
