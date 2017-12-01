'I'm reversing because of God' - Alibaba shares details of his experience with a stubborn Nigerian female driver

Veteran Comedian, Alibaba, narrated this eyewitness account of his interaction with a female driver, who failed to heed the voice of reason until she got insulted and orally dragged by people at the scene. According to him:
Sometimes I see things that wonder why some people will not raise kids that grow up to break rules. The lady in the red is clearly in the lane of oncoming vehicles and insists that everyone must go back. I came down and begged her to go back and turn into the street properly. She looked at me, recognized me and still refused.
At this point, you kukuma know Nigerians, they started abusing her. Come and hear abuse...."Borrowed driver's license. I must drive myself. Car owner oshi. If you go back you are a bastard. Useless woman. After she will be wondering why man no wan marry her. Who go marry trouble. You are wrong and still stubborn." In the end she reversed and the traffic cleared. What I just told you took about 25 minutes of begging her. She later reversed with, "I'm reversing because of God
16 comments:
Mtcheeew🙍🙍😕😕😕😕
She reversed because of God....if not...wetin she for take una eye see...and nothing for happen!.
Very funny 😁... Some people can be stubborn
(Linda d Kim K's fan)
See ehn, if you find yourself in a tight spot with such a woman, just play the fool and let her have her way. If you react even in the slightest, she'll blow it out of proportion confident in the knowledge that public opinion will firmly be on her side. Na so some women be but we only get to hear one side of the story.
lol...she reversed bcos of devil not God. ..God is not troublesome...
And u get to wonder y Arabs won't allow their women to drive.women are very stubborn on wheel
The foolish woman is practicing women's right on the road not knowing she has to own up to adult responsibilities as well.
she for no reverse nah, oloriburuku driver, olosho woman driver, hw she go get driver for this kind wicked mind, stupid woman
Some women are natural trouble
Signed
LibBadBoy
I see no relation with she did with kids growing up to break rules. Is this an agenda to scrutinize female drivers subtly... I can see cars parked on the road. How abt that. In a two lane road... Cars are parked on d road. What do u expect. Madness all over. I don't blame her
Is it just me or someone else noticed, what's the "recognised me" got to do with anything???!!!! U're just fucking full of urself Aliwhatever! Bottomline, what have u told us that's new?!
I wonder what kind of upbringing you got. Your mother's work is not completed.
I'm guessing your mother doesn't drive then. Or maybe she's a horrid driver as well.
Naming you Favour was an error. You did have been named 'problem of society'. Any woman is now olosho. I wonder what kind of women you grew up with. Maybe oloshos too. Your mouth needs to be washed Ruth soap.
Please help me ask the petty Moron o. We were not there but he's using social media to make it look like he was an angel at tHe scene.
Question for Alipikin, how does road rage translate into not finding a husband? As if anyone is interested in the current Half baked breed of Nigerian men. Receive sense
Post a Comment