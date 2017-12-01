LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

'I'm reversing because of God' - Alibaba shares details of his experience with a stubborn Nigerian female driver

Veteran Comedian, Alibaba, narrated this eyewitness account of his interaction with a female driver, who failed to heed the voice of reason until she got insulted and orally dragged by people at the scene. According to him:


Sometimes I see things that wonder why some people will not raise kids that grow up to break rules. The lady in the red is clearly in the lane of oncoming vehicles and insists that everyone must go back. I came down and begged her to go back and turn into the street properly. She looked at me, recognized me and still refused.  
At this point, you kukuma know Nigerians, they started abusing her. Come and hear abuse...."Borrowed driver's license. I must drive myself. Car owner oshi. If you go back you are a bastard. Useless woman. After she will be wondering why man no wan marry her. Who go marry trouble. You are wrong and still stubborn." In the end she reversed and the traffic cleared. What I just told you took about 25 minutes of begging her. She later reversed with, "I'm reversing because of God

Posted by at 1/12/2017 02:18:00 pm

16 comments:

Olaaliu said...

Mtcheeew🙍🙍😕😕😕😕

12 January 2017 at 14:23
Ohiren's Zone said...

She reversed because of God....if not...wetin she for take una eye see...and nothing for happen!.

12 January 2017 at 14:26
KC said...

Very funny 😁... Some people can be stubborn

(Linda d Kim K's fan)

12 January 2017 at 14:30
FredLaw said...

See ehn, if you find yourself in a tight spot with such a woman, just play the fool and let her have her way. If you react even in the slightest, she'll blow it out of proportion confident in the knowledge that public opinion will firmly be on her side. Na so some women be but we only get to hear one side of the story.

12 January 2017 at 14:32
Anonymous said...

lol...she reversed bcos of devil not God. ..God is not troublesome...

12 January 2017 at 14:32
Hrm Paul said...

And u get to wonder y Arabs won't allow their women to drive.women are very stubborn on wheel

12 January 2017 at 14:35
Anonymous said...

The foolish woman is practicing women's right on the road not knowing she has to own up to adult responsibilities as well.

12 January 2017 at 14:38
Favour Archim said...

she for no reverse nah, oloriburuku driver, olosho woman driver, hw she go get driver for this kind wicked mind, stupid woman

12 January 2017 at 14:42
Ndubisi Tochukwu said...

Some women are natural trouble
Signed
LibBadBoy

12 January 2017 at 14:49
Ayo Dada said...

I see no relation with she did with kids growing up to break rules. Is this an agenda to scrutinize female drivers subtly... I can see cars parked on the road. How abt that. In a two lane road... Cars are parked on d road. What do u expect. Madness all over. I don't blame her

12 January 2017 at 14:55
Bidemi said...

Is it just me or someone else noticed, what's the "recognised me" got to do with anything???!!!! U're just fucking full of urself Aliwhatever! Bottomline, what have u told us that's new?!

12 January 2017 at 15:03
Anonymous said...

I wonder what kind of upbringing you got. Your mother's work is not completed.

12 January 2017 at 15:14
Anonymous said...

I'm guessing your mother doesn't drive then. Or maybe she's a horrid driver as well.

12 January 2017 at 15:15
Anonymous said...

Naming you Favour was an error. You did have been named 'problem of society'. Any woman is now olosho. I wonder what kind of women you grew up with. Maybe oloshos too. Your mouth needs to be washed Ruth soap.

12 January 2017 at 15:18
Anonymous said...

Please help me ask the petty Moron o. We were not there but he's using social media to make it look like he was an angel at tHe scene.

12 January 2017 at 15:19
Anonymous said...

Question for Alipikin, how does road rage translate into not finding a husband? As if anyone is interested in the current Half baked breed of Nigerian men. Receive sense

12 January 2017 at 15:23

