I’m not your servant, I am fighting for myself and for my beliefs - President Museveni tells Uganda People

'I hear some people saying that I’m their servant, I’m not a servant of anybody. I am a freedom fighter, I’m not your servant. I am fighting for myself and for my beliefs. That’s how I come in. I’m not an employee.' he said.The president on Thursday, January 26, 2017, made the statement while giving a speech during the celebration of his thirty-one (31) year in power. Yoweri Museveni, who is the 9th President of Uganda, was elected into office on January 29, 1986.
Source: Tuko News
