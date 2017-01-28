LIS

LIS

Saturday, 28 January 2017

I’m not your servant, I am fighting for myself and for my beliefs - President Museveni tells Uganda People

President Yoweri Museveni has left the people of Uganda shocked after telling them that he is a freedom fighter, fighting for himself and not serving Ugandans.
'I hear some people saying that I’m their servant, I’m not a servant of anybody. I am a freedom fighter, I’m not your servant. I am fighting for myself and for my beliefs. That’s how I come in. I’m not an employee.' he said.
The president on Thursday, January 26, 2017,  made the statement while giving a speech during  the celebration of his thirty-one (31) year in power. Yoweri Museveni, who is the 9th President of Uganda, was elected into office on January 29, 1986.


Source: Tuko News
Posted by at 1/28/2017 04:08:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts