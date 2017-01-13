Illegal Immigrants escape from Police Custody in South Africa

South African Police Service is presently hunting for a group of illegal immigrants that escaped from the Department of Home Affairs transport vehicle. The illegal immigrants reportedly escaped custody at the Mooi River Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands this morning.
Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed the story, saying the prisoners ‘were being transferred by Home Affairs officials from Ladysmith to Pietermaritzburg.
‘The scene is still active and we are gathering information.'
An eyewitness, who was at the scene, was also quoted to have said: ‘They broke the door open and then scattered into traffic. As they made their escape, shots were fired but all the commotion caused a multi-vehicle pile-up.
'The prisoners then ran into Bruntville -an informal settlement that lies adjacent to the toll plaza and now, there is a search for them. The problem is that the prisoners were dressed in civilian clothing so they are hard to spot.’
However, the number of the illegal immigrants that escaped is yet to be confirmed but sources say it’s not fewer than nine of them are at large.
Source: Buzz SA
No comments:
Post a Comment