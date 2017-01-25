LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

IGP Ibrahim Idris in the UK on the invitation of the Metroplitan Police (photos)

Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, is in the UK on the invitation of the Metropolitan Police UK. This is contrary to earlier reports that he is in the UK to pay a visit to President Buhari who is there on vacation. 
 

Photo credit: Sahara Reporters
6 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


...merited happiness

25 January 2017 at 15:23
Ayo Tosin said...

Observing!
25 January 2017 at 15:27
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

25 January 2017 at 15:40
OSINANL said...

USELESS PEOPLE... THEY HAVE CHANGED THE STORY
THE IDIOT WENT THERE TO SEE CLUELESS BUHARI

25 January 2017 at 15:44
Iphie Abraham said...

Ok o






Lib addict#just passing#

25 January 2017 at 15:45
Tundebrown Ademuyiwa said...

Fucking liar. Where is the metropolitan police

25 January 2017 at 15:45

