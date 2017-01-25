IGP Ibrahim Idris in the UK on the invitation of the Metroplitan Police (photos)

Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, is in the UK on the invitation of the Metropolitan Police UK. This is contrary to earlier reports that he is in the UK to pay a visit to President Buhari who is there on vacation.
Photo credit: Sahara Reporters
6 comments:
Okay
...merited happiness
Observing!
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
USELESS PEOPLE... THEY HAVE CHANGED THE STORY
THE IDIOT WENT THERE TO SEE CLUELESS BUHARI
Ok o
Lib addict#just passing#
Fucking liar. Where is the metropolitan police
