LIS

LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Iggy Azelea and her new boyfriend can't keep their hands off each other as they vacation in Mexico

Iggy Azalea has moved on from her ex boyfriend, French Montana. Photos show her getting really close and super touchy with a music producer named Ljay Currie, on a boat anchored off the coast of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. More photos after the cut..



Photo credits: Daily mail
Posted by at 1/23/2017 05:09:00 pm

23 comments:

obiora said...

Fake ass...easily spotted!

23 January 2017 at 17:11
Anonymous said...

Hehe I go love oooo

23 January 2017 at 17:11
STERN said...

I am a huge fan of yansh but not akamu yansh like this. Warrisdis pls?

23 January 2017 at 17:12
Peter Dumore said...




New Movies on afrilix.com

The Girl on the Train
Kevin Hart: What Now
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Down Under
Collide
Trolls
the Accountant

Get Started for free on afrilix.com

23 January 2017 at 17:12
Edwards said...

am not sure her a$$ is real, what's all this wrinkle??... SAPHIRE MUNA i need you urgently...emma2shy@yahoo.com

23 January 2017 at 17:13
Edwards said...

am not sure her a$$ is real, what's all this wrinkle??... SAPHIRE MUNA i need you urgently...emma2shy@yahoo.com

23 January 2017 at 17:13
Edwards said...

am not sure her a$$ is real, what's all this wrinkle??... SAPHIRE MUNA i need you urgently...emma2shy@yahoo.com

23 January 2017 at 17:13
Anonymous said...

That is life. One needs to move on irrespective of the situation you find yourself in. Life goes on

23 January 2017 at 17:14
Anonymous said...

That ass though .......

23 January 2017 at 17:14
martins austin said...

Wish dem goodluck

23 January 2017 at 17:15
Ify Tams said...

Na wa ooo....see the body sef!

23 January 2017 at 17:15
Bree said...

Bad girl vs bad boy....enough hmm......

23 January 2017 at 17:16
gentle said...

What's with all the cellulite? Either you keep your ass under your clothes or you laser the fat off.

23 January 2017 at 17:21
Udeh Agatha said...

Why is her bum rumpled?too much surgery i guess

23 January 2017 at 17:25
Debbie Chelsea said...

French done be her ex now now? ...ha?

23 January 2017 at 17:29
swaag said...

but...which kind yansh be this na?

swaagcafe@gmail.com... is the money still there Linda?

23 January 2017 at 17:33
Anonymous said...

Lol which kain ass be this. Fake shit!!

23 January 2017 at 17:35
Anonymous said...

why is this bitch looking like an albino?

23 January 2017 at 17:37
Vina Saviour said...

This one na albino mbok

23 January 2017 at 17:38
oyeleye ronke said...

End time

23 January 2017 at 17:40
Saphire Muna said...

Oga u need me urgently for what kwanu? I wan make I come cook soup for you? Lols

23 January 2017 at 17:50
Anonymous said...

Lol

23 January 2017 at 17:51
Onah Erochukwu said...

Women always want to be touched ~Nwa_Nsukka

23 January 2017 at 17:51

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts