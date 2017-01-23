Iggy Azelea and her new boyfriend can't keep their hands off each other as they vacation in Mexico

Iggy Azalea has moved on from her ex boyfriend, French Montana. Photos
show her getting really close and super touchy with a music producer
named Ljay Currie, on a boat anchored off the coast of Cabo San Lucas,
Mexico. More photos after the cut..
Photo credits: Daily mail
23 comments:
Fake ass...easily spotted!
Hehe I go love oooo
I am a huge fan of yansh but not akamu yansh like this. Warrisdis pls?
am not sure her a$$ is real, what's all this wrinkle??... SAPHIRE MUNA i need you urgently...emma2shy@yahoo.com
That is life. One needs to move on irrespective of the situation you find yourself in. Life goes on
That ass though .......
Wish dem goodluck
Na wa ooo....see the body sef!
Bad girl vs bad boy....enough hmm......
What's with all the cellulite? Either you keep your ass under your clothes or you laser the fat off.
Why is her bum rumpled?too much surgery i guess
French done be her ex now now? ...ha?
but...which kind yansh be this na?
swaagcafe@gmail.com... is the money still there Linda?
Lol which kain ass be this. Fake shit!!
why is this bitch looking like an albino?
This one na albino mbok
End time
Oga u need me urgently for what kwanu? I wan make I come cook soup for you? Lols
Lol
Women always want to be touched ~Nwa_Nsukka
