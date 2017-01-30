Igbos will support President Buhari in the eight years he will be in office- Okorocha

He added that APC will guarantee an Igbo Presidency.
“Now that Igbo leaders are together in APC, Nigerians will hear us. There is a vaccum of leadership in the South-East APC. I am a Governor. My brothers Chris Ngige and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu are ministers. Hence the importance of Ken Nnamani coming at this time. I declined leadership of Ndi-Igbo in APC.
With Ken Nnamani, the question of who is the leader of APC in the Southeast has been answered. Ken Nnamani is the leader of APC in the South-East. Senator Nnamani should then work with other leaders like Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Jim Nwobodo and a host of others to give Ndi-Igbo Political direction. Those who have joined the Party or who want to join should do so to build the Party and not to cause confusion.
APC is the right Party for the Igbo and the only Party that can guarantee Igbo Presidency. We are going to support President Muhammadu Buhari for the eight years he is going to lead the nation.
This is the time for Ndi-Igbo to come and work together. We are also going to use the Anambra election to show that APC has arrived Southeast. The Igbo played bad politics in 2015. Today we have lost a lot. We are not anywhere because of our bad politics.” He said
5 comments:
Speaking to ur pocket.
@Rochas Okorocha, u are a very very despicable governor filled with personal interest. It's ur dead father dat will support Buhari for 8years. Idiot Igbo leaders.
Over our dead Body! Buhari will never win second term unless u guys rig it come to think of it the man is frail and old abi won se epe fun eyin people ni, we are counting days for is tenure to end you are talking about second term oloshi ni e oo okorocha mtceeeew
DREAM ON!!!!!! YOU ARE NO AUTHORITY IN IGBO LAND NOT EVEN IN IMO TO SPEAK FOR THE IGBO NATION!!!!!!
Mr Rochas speak for yourself. Now personalize it. "I (insert your name) would support Buhari's government for 8years". Now repeat it ten times.
Post a Comment