'If you do it for yourself, it will never be enough' - Words of wisdom from late Stephen Keshi

Stephen Jnr, son of late Super Eagles coach, Stephen Keshi, shared some words of wisdom he learnt from his father while he alive. Posting a throwback photo on Instagram of Keshi celebrating after a major win, Stephen Jnr wrote:
"My mode for 2017. Pops took it to another level when he realized that he had to do it for all of Africa. He told me, "If you do it for yourself it will never be enough". Your words of wisdom will live forever."
