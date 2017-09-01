LIS

Monday, 9 January 2017

'If you do it for yourself, it will never be enough' - Words of wisdom from late Stephen Keshi

Stephen Jnr, son of late Super Eagles coach, Stephen Keshi, shared some words of wisdom he learnt from his father while he alive. Posting a throwback photo on Instagram of Keshi celebrating after a major win, Stephen Jnr wrote:
"My mode for 2017. Pops took it to another level when he realized that he had to do it for all of Africa. He told me, "If you do it for yourself it will never be enough". Your words of wisdom will live forever."
6 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

true
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

9 January 2017 at 08:42
Iphie Abraham said...

Eyah words of wisdom indeed. Rest on Sir








Lib addict#just passing#

9 January 2017 at 08:42
dj banti said...

Rip

9 January 2017 at 08:42
Saphire Muna said...

The legendary keshi.... Keep resting in peace sir















............. Liber meniac..........

9 January 2017 at 08:44
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Ok

9 January 2017 at 08:46
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Right


...merited happiness

9 January 2017 at 08:56

