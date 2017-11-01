"If this happened to me today, it could be Ekweremadu tomorrow"- Sen Ali Ndume decries his removal as Senate Majority leader

Speaking at the senate plenary this morning, Ndume alleged that due process was not followed by the Senators who removed him and that if this should be allowed, the deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu, might also fall victim of such illegally.
However a senator from APC, Senator Marafa, said due process was followed for his removal and that there as no breech of the law.
Oga calm down, you all are selfish.
Now you're desperately trying to garner sympathy, you weren't nailed to that position, not like you've have been recalled by your constituents. So Chill and continue your representation at the Red chamber.
E don start! ANOTHER VERSION OF JIBRIN LOADING...... Mr man who don't know that before huh? Why speaking it now huh?u DON DEY LOOK FOR SYMPATHY NOW AS IF U ARE NOT ONE OF THE PEOPLE PLANNING for the removal of ekweremadu. U DON TURNS TO WHISTLE BLOWER HOPE U WILL TELL US HOW corrupt senates are how UNA SQUANDER BILLIONS AND HOW SARAKI FUCK DINO HUH? Shameless people. Apc HOUSE OF COMMOTION.
#sad indeed
