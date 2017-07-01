Most people are pretty obvious with their actions.
I rarely get my hopes up, not because I am a pessimist but because I am a realist.
Actions prove why words mean nothing, from relationships to work, from work to parties.
Intentions that aren't acted upon are just ideas, and ideas without action are just thoughts.
So if that woman you want to be with is messing around, it is because you aren't her priority.
If that guy doesn't call you for two weeks, he doesn't like you as much as you like him.
If that important meeting keeps on getting rescheduled, it means it is not that important to the other party.
If the government fail the people they are supposed to be representing time and time again, it means that they aren't really representing you, or they just aren't bothered.
The people who always text and call to ask how you are, these are the people who care.
The people who email you back straight away and the people who do things to help. These are the people you should invest your time in.
Remember your happiness starts with you.
Not with your relationship.
Not with your friends.
Not with your job.
But with you.
Things outside of you won't fix problems on the inside.
Love yourself properly and people will love you.
Don't echasee after people/Things who are running away, if it is meant to be it will be.
If not, there are plenty more fish in the sea x
Everything is everything 💐 #Peace #2017 #GOOD #MORNING MY NEIGHBORS #chkbrs #POKOBARS
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Saturday, 7 January 2017
"If that woman you want to be with is messing around, it's because you aren't her priority"- Tonto Dike
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/07/2017 05:59:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment