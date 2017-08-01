"If people don't realize your worth, then they don't deserve to be with you" - Prince Eke

Nollywood actor, Prince Eke shared this on Instagram minutes ago. LIB
exclusively confirmed that his marriage to the mother of his children,
Muma Gee is over. (Read here
). Posting a photo of his children, he wrote:
"If
people don't realize your worth, then they don't deserve to be with
you. Don't allow people who don't appreciate you to let you down. Be
proud of yourself for how far you have come, and never stop pushing to
be the best you can be. Never stop learning, because life never stops
teaching. #okwuluoka #gladiator #awesomeGod #MrHumility"
3 comments:
He shld calm down na
...merited happiness
You go fear exclusive na. Aunty lastma!
Drama Queen of a Man.
Classless Man..
U should go out there and work hard Mrs Princess Eke Ranting like a Biatchie..
What worth.? She has been taking care of you and the kids & U are spewing trash cause U feel shes on the reserved side and won't exchange this show of shame with U.. abi?
Keep it up..
She's gat Class not washing her dirty linen in public ..
It only shows U are the Woman in the relationship & U can keep Ranting 4 all she cares.. Fuckboy & sperm donor that's what U are...
U no be Husband.. Yeyebrity ranting like they took his dirty panties & bread away... Get a grip dude
Post a Comment