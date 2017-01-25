If I spend one day with security operatives, the damage that will happen to Nigeria will take one year to repair- Apst Suleman threatens

According to him, he has churches in 42 countries and he has alerted them. He says if he is arrested, the Nigerian embassies in those countries will suffer for it.
"If I spend one day with security operatives, I have churches in 42 countries and I have alerted them. Every Nigerian embassy in those countries will be in trouble. If I spend one day with the security operatives, the damage that will happen in Nigeria will take one year to repair. In this country alone, I have over half a million and there are reactions already" he said
I believe you sir
See boosting n bragging man of God
He should shut the Fuck Up...
We are all supporting U now U are threatening a whole country.... Are U God.?
What manner of Nonsense is that..
Nothing will happen if the detain U for 39days & nigh sef...
Bollocks!!!!
Ofcourse..what is one year..it'll be more because me I don't understand this nation...Buhari makes worse statement next he's president no one even called for his arrest....AP. Suleman makes statement of self defence for those who has killed thousands unquestioned and Dss is hurrying to arrest him...Buhari will not succeed in plunging this country where he's dragging it..
But they don't know that the battle belongs to God. Unfortunately Adeboye and Kumuyi brought this evil on Christians.
Pastor pls u should know those to punish oo and not poor pple dat didn't know anything
OK
#iShoot #iEdit
Just shut up..foolish man..u av churches in 42 countries..u be God? Funny he dint mention God once. Bastard.
If u want to be a pastor be a pastor and if u want to be a politician fine,let us know were u are.
Dont mind those mad people. disgusting government. their days are numbered in jesus Name. every little thing, churches are attacked. mad things are happening in this country in the name of a so called religion. hell awaits all of you. they think people arent seeing what is happening in the country. only in Nigeria will a President go MIA and nobody knows what is happening with him. nothing is working in Nigeria. LET THE COUNTRY DIVIDE. to your tent o israel.
If u want to be a pastor be a pastor and if u want to be a politician fine,let us know were u are.
Nothing go happen,who u be
Oh! pls this man is a great renowned man of God. He needs not place his faith for the repercussion of him being detained for a day by Nigerian security operatives in the hands of his members from 42 countries globally or those in Nigeria but in GOD Almighty who assigned him for this work on earth. Earthly connections and strives gets us nowhere but actually does more harm than good most of the times. Divine and heavenly vindication and intervention does the job perfectly.
Dont mind those mad people. disgusting government. their days are numbered in jesus Name. every little thing, churches are attacked. mad things are happening in this country in the name of a so called religion. hell awaits all of you. they think people arent seeing what is happening in the country. only in Nigeria will a President go MIA and nobody knows what is happening with him. MUHAMMADU BUHARI cant bring any change to this country. only destruction. make una siddon dey fold hands. Nigerians are watching, let the cup fill..... nothing is working in Nigeria. LET THE COUNTRY DIVIDE. to your tent o israel!!!
He should be arrested and lets see the what will happen, fake pastors everywhere, how can you make that kind of statement, with all the violence in this country, we don't need insensitive pastors to make pronouncement that can create more tension in the country.there are better ways to defend Christians. if the killing starts will he wait? the next thing he will jump in his private jet and leave Nigeria, leaving behind the congregation to fight the battle he started. I always say this, Nigerians don't have a problem living together, its out political and religious leaders that try to divide us for their personal interest and gains. Religion is politics. Nigerian youths wake up from your slumber. this people are just toying with our lives for their own gain. Are these political and religious leader's children living and schooling around us? NO..... OUR MUMU DON DO.
Another loudmouth in Nigeria. Nothing will happen at all if he is arrested. He carries on as if he is above the law. DPO, order your boys to carry him to the station. Thug in Church clothing who makes offensive statements often. Look him face? I cannot see any drop of holiness.
K
if they arrest you Suleiman or whatever you call yourself, you will rot in jail, nothing we happen, did bible teach you to preach hatred and violence, did u have any evidence that Fulani is threatening you, can you report the case to the authority. I don't blame you, it is the gullible nigeria that put you this wordy and fake pastors the leverage to think you are Semi-God, if you go against the law and they arrest you, nothing will happen. Did bible teach you to oppose those in authority. Most of you end time pastor, you time will soon end. And if you like have churches in all the countries of the world. nobody recognise you anywhere. Just go and sit and make peace with God. You are a fake pastor shut up.
ANYBODY THAT TOUCHES APOSTLE SULEIMAN HAS TOUCHED FIRE
Its only when a man is a threat to you that you go after him. Let MFM pray on BUHARIS head if he will not leave that seat.
This Man said El Rufai will die in 6 months or so, Please someone should remind me when El Rufai was buried...Lol
God isn't man, he is no respecter of men... Our MOG should stop seeing themselves as God..If God so wish he should be locked up, he would have been locked up.. Afterall, John the baptist was beheaded just to satisfy a little girl who got his Egocentric Father excited.
U c how wrotten dis country is. All d killings of Christian in previous years and dis recent kaduna crisis. How many Moslems where arrested, nobody is saying anything about it. U dare to touch a man of God for saying d truth, una no dey fear at all....,una don cross boundary. D God of fire will devote all of u. War against d people wey send them, war against Boko Haram, war against Islam
That's how everyone will be bragging.... B4 d elections Atari said if Jonathan loses "Nigeria will be history" till today we don't even know where he is. Fani Kayode said d same thing and spent almost 60days in detention, the igbos also gave a 14 day dead line to release Kanu or else? Till today nothing happened.... Lawyers said d same tin about Dasuki till today he is still in detention and you are here bragging nonsense.. Mr Sule, if d government is against you, just pray not to fall in their trap else they will detain u for a year and nothing will happen........ Oga no be by bragging ooo
hmmm.
