LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

If I cheat and my husband tries to question me, I would slap him- Lady says on twitter

This young lady's sarcasm is on another level. lol.  This is what men want women to believe about their cheating habits. Continue to see her tweets after the cut...
 
Posted by at 1/25/2017 04:36:00 pm

12 comments:

OSINANL said...

Hmmmmmmmmmmm...

25 January 2017 at 16:39
gentle said...

wow...her sarcasm is one of the best i've read. Honestly my dear, who can control what is in us? If horsy is a one minute guy, you expect me to endure in my marriage? Lai lai..

25 January 2017 at 16:44
Ollie 78 said...

Preach sister.... Preach😂😂😂

25 January 2017 at 16:44
gentle said...

wow...her sarcasm is one of the best i've read. Honestly my dear, who can control what is in us? If horsy is a one minute guy, you expect me to endure in my marriage? Lai lai..

25 January 2017 at 16:44
Livv Steam's Blog said...

May God forgive this generation!

25 January 2017 at 16:51
Anonymous said...

I pity u,we will soon be reading about ur obituary if u try dat shot with me.

25 January 2017 at 16:53
Anonymous said...

Lmao.. tell dem..

25 January 2017 at 16:57
Celestine Mbaonu said...

Its a fact: you can't separate a man from his words.

25 January 2017 at 16:59
FredLaw said...

Shebi men are not the ones fasting and praying for marriage?
#JUSTSAYING

25 January 2017 at 17:00
omolola sadiq said...

Rubbish, this bae really needs help, who she dey do? I piri ur life

25 January 2017 at 17:01
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lol


...merited happiness

25 January 2017 at 17:02
Anonymous said...

Wt a man cn do a woman can do evn beta

25 January 2017 at 17:03

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts