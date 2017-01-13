Ibinabo Fiberesima's 2 year mariage to Uche Egbuka, has ended

This morning, while celebrating turning a year older, Ibinabo hinted that her marriage to Uche Egbuka, is over. Ibinabo married Uche, a single father of two, in December 2014. In a message shared on Facebook to thank her fans for standing by her all through the years, Ibinabo talked about the pain of a "dissolution of a bond" she had "hoped to keep with a life time partner and the re-emergence of singleness". Read her full post after the cut ...
"If I told you that I think of you everyday would you believe me? Yes You. All of you who have refused to leave my side even as the devil got restless with the storm in life. You who have shown how thick blood can be by being truly supportive FAMILY. Be it nuclear or extended. You who have crushed the fakeness in friendships and stayed with your love for me in the darkest of times as amazing FRIENDS. Wether old or new. And the adorable you who puts meaning into being a FAN and have tirelessly protected me with prayers and well wishes. Both in our home country and overseas. Everyday my mind and heart meets deep gratitude over the individual and collective roles God has used you all to play in my life. All who know me would find this easy to believe since there is no ceasing of praises to God from my lips for the power of my support system for I have not known life to be as daunting as the last couple of years have shown me. The last year in particular has severally presented survival as a questionable option. Giving me struggles that seemed impossible to deal with, fading my strength to keep going by the minute feeding my fears and insecurities with worries that come to steal joy. From the shock of a 3 time presense of lumps in the breast to surgeries fighting for my life and the pain of a dissolution of a bond I hoped to keep with a life time partner and the re-emergence of singleness. From the tension of awaiting a judges pronouncement to the horror of walking into prison over a cross accidentally aquired and carried for so long. Tell me how could I have survived the year without you guys? I think about it every day and everyday my love for God and good hearted men rise but today the 13th of January it hits it's peak and my joy officially knows no bounds as God has kept me alive despite all and led me to witness yet another birthday with the people I love. So do please as you read this, see how happy I feel to have you and to be here with you. To have God and to be assured that his blessings are here to stay.
make this woman rest for marriage na is she the only one in this world?
the reasons i will always respect my mum since lost my dad(1975) she never re marry till now
u have kids i dont no what else u want
keep fooling ur self
Na so we see am this 2017 ooo!...
Bros. U waste ur resources sha. All dis upanda chick's dat won't stay with onee man. They are not programmed to marry
happy birthday
And she has grown up children. I salute my momma
Wats going on?
...merited happiness
Not surprised...i am sure she is not surprised as well...Some.people get married and from day one,they know that "sham" of a marriage can't last beyond 1 year
@Laura ikeji.....You and @Kanus brother too want to marry for another wrong reasons.....E no go last pass 14 months....No be swear oo....But we have to be realistic
@Galore
God na una muscles... Singles pls look before u leap..
mercy, I love u more
It is unfortunate for all these celebrities marriage from Tonto to Fiberesima...it is well
So because a woman has children and is single, she should remain so for the rest of her life? If your mom did, it is because she chose to. Live your own life and stop dictating for others abeg
Broken marriage again???. Please we are tired of this kind of news. Can these Celebrities sustain a marrital relationship? Shame on all of you. I am not impressed at all.
I am MPO and this is just My Personal Opinion
Please can someone tell me if these celebrities or popular Actors/Actresses/Artist are cursed when it comes to sustaining a marital relationship? - Except for Mercy, Omotola and few of them..
Devils agent..angel of darkness.dont kno wat ur doing on lib.with face like😈😈
Ib,you know why its like this its because you decided to give birth to children for different fathers (married men @ that.shebi ur daughter na agatha husband u born am for.i don't understand how u can destroy sumonez home and imagine u can have a home.karma is a bitch better seek repentance and go apologize to the wives of those men u had kids for and move on!
Freeborn the useless fool... go and get yourself a JOB! Son of a Goat!
The marriage lasted for a year. They weren't together last year oh
Happy birthday Ibinabo...so sorry about your travails.Your write up touched me.wishing you better things this year 2017.it is well
Because ur mom didn't remarry? Means she wasn't having sex with a man/men.which is even more dangerous.it wouldv been better she remarry and stay with one than to dey jump around cos the chances of disease plenty.abeg sum times u must not comment.
And that's one thing with divorcees , both the woman and man,if the first one fail,the second most likely will definitely fail
Na this one linda dey like. She go promote gay marriage and celebrate divorce.smh
