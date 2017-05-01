‘I would like to meet you before I die’ – Ailing soccer star, Joe Kadenge tells President Uhuru Kenyatta (Video)

Retired Kenyan football star and coach, Joe Kadenge, who has been battling with several ailments for years, is requesting to meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta before he dies.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the former Maragoli United and Abaluhya FC star who also managed Kenyan national team in 2000, sent an emotional message to Kenya's president and other ex Presidents .
In his words, he said:
‘There are people in the Government that I would like to meet. First and foremost, President Uhuru Kenyatta. I would like to meet you before I die. It seems my body doesn’t like me anymore. I would also like to meet the retired Presidents too. You remember the old men. I would like to say goodbye to them so that if God calls me today, I will have an opportunity to say goodbye to them.’ He added
