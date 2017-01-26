I wish parents told their sons not to rape as much as they told their daughters not to dress indecently- DJinee

Singer, Osayamwen Nosa Donald aka DJinee said this in a series of tweets. According to him, some of the victims of rape have actually been the ones that gave excuses for the actions of rapists and also protected them from being punished. Continue to see more tweets...
as a matter of fact rape is not and will never be as a result of indecent dressing tough its a good to dress modestly... what can you say as a result of high level of rape going on around india even when they cover there body like my brothers and sisters from the other side. call a dog a dog. qed
On Dec 24th 2008,I went to braid my hair,they finished so late about 10pm,I went to a town near my village to do this.As I was left on trying to figure out how to go back to my village by that time of the day,suddenly a guy I v known all my life walked into the shop,this guy has always looked for ways to get my attention or will I say date me but I resisted from all angles until I thought he had given up,we are from same village.So when he came to the shop he told the owner that he was driving back to his village that night for xmas,the owner knew we 're from same village,so she suggested that God has answered my prayer so I should join him in his car.I disagreed at first knowing who he used to be but everybody urged me to join him including himself so I decided to take all the risk which almost took my life.As I we were on our way,he turned to a different road that I was not familiar with,I asked him why and he said oh..am going to my apartment to pick up something I forgot,it will take just a few minutes and we will be on our way,I paused and he assured me that am fine,that do I tnk he is a bad person?he gave me every reason not to worry which I obliged.As we got to the place,there was no sign of anybody Irving in the compound and he said oh dnt worry,all my neighbours has travelled for Xmas that's why it's this quiet.He invited me inside his apartment and I was like,you said it's just to pick up something and we leave, why do u still want me in ur house?He started with so many excuses again saying is it wrong for you to know your brother's house?after all your mum was my primary school teacher and she was so good to me so I can never harm you.Ok peeps I still will I say stupidly and ignorantly followed him to his house.now to cut this long story short.this guy turned violent from that moment on ,I fought and struggled with all the power in me but he over powered me and raped me.I managed to get home the nxt morning and has refused to share this story because I feel everyone will blame me for going to his house but right now I dnt Care anymore.He challenged me that I cnt do anything and there is no one in my family to challenge him,am seriously equipping and Empowering myself to be able to take up this case.It's 9yrs now and he is still walking freely and May be he has forgotten but I have not.It is still fresh and very fresh and must be revisited though i don't have aby evidence right now but i dnt care,even if that's the last thing I do on earth.He is married now and am sure his wufe doesn't know he is a rapist and am sure am not his first or last victim.Yes peeps,ur brother,father uncle lover friend etc might be a rapist and you don't know.
