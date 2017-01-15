"I want the world to know what a bastard he is" Cheating SA husband exposed by pregnant girlfriend on FB

A South African girl exposed her married lover after he allegedly used, dumped her and denied being responsible for her pregnancy. She said he messed her up and therefore must pay. These SA girls don't play! See screenshots of the conversations they had and the post she shared on a Facebook page:
"Kindly please help me to expose this guy named Lubabalo Nojiwa. He started off by liking my pictures on Facebook some time last year (as seen on the munches) and we took the conversation further by chatting on WhatsApp. Everything was fine, until later when he started requesting we meet. We did and it was great & all. We'd steal a few moments of fun, even though I knew he's married to his wife although I couldn't help but be comfortable with him the way he made me feel. We've had sex over 10 times & as it stands, I am currently 2 months pregnant with his child.
I told him about the whole thing but he has been telling me shit that he won't support this child, it's not his and all the hurtful things. He has two children (a girl and a boy) with his wife & now that he messed me up, he doesn't wanna take responsibility. I will not hurt alone, I want the world to know what a bastard he is. Just because he is rich & living in Sandton he thinks he can take advantage and use people and throw them away like trash. He must pay for this"
Shameless!
Sleeping with a married man,what do you expect??dead girl
It just started******
...she knew he was a married man. I rest my case.
Oh she even knew he was married but still opened her legs becoz she thought ones she gets pregnant he will leave his wife for her or become her meal ticket? She only ended up exposing her stupidity.. she's nothing but a cheap olosho.. Next gist biko!!!
