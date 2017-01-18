LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

'I view Cristiano Ronaldo as a great player' - Lionel Messi says

5 Time Ballon D'or winner, Lionel Messi, has heaped praise on his rival, four time Ballon D'or Winner and one time FIFA 'Best' winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, saying Ronaldo has achieved many things and he has mutual respect for the Real Madrid man, dispelling the myth that the pair are huge rivals who resent one another.


Messi, who missed out on FIFA's 'The Best' Awards gala last Monday, citing match preparation duties, also took out time to praise England's all time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, saying he has always respected the Manchester United captain, who is just one goal shy of breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's all time goal scoring record for Manchester United.

Speaking to Coach Mag, Messi said:
 “There is a mutual respect. I view him as a great player who has achieved great things because that is exactly what he is. My motivation, though, has always come from wanting to do well for Barcelona and Argentina, and the fans.” 
“Over the years we have faced many British teams in Europe and come up against many good players, but I have always had a big respect for Wayne Rooney. He has played at the highest level for many years and is one of the special players of the generation.”
Vivian Reginalds said...

good talk
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

18 January 2017 at 10:36
OSINANL said...

k

18 January 2017 at 10:48
How to block unwanted short code messages/ calls/ bulk SMS said...

Nice. Sportsmanship at it's peak.

18 January 2017 at 10:55

