Wednesday, 11 January 2017

"I thought a ghost pushed me" - Meek Mill shares hilarious video of himself sliding down slippery stairs

Meek Mill shared hilarioys footage of himself sliding down some slippery stairs as he left his mother's house two days ago. In brief shock over the incident, he briefly ran away before heading back into the house to clean himself up. Meek wrote via IG:
"They spoke a L into existence leaving out my mom house was tragic for me! Icey ass steps!!! U fall get right back upppp!  I ran I thought a ghost pushed me! I might sue yeezy!  SINCE YALL WANNA SEE ME FALL SO BAD!, ''
See more photos and the videos below...
 





 
 
