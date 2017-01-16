I stayed in Chelsea for 11 years, so i hope to retire at my Chinese club- Mikel Obi declares

Mikel shocked the football world early this month, when he announced he'll be leaving Chelsea to join Tianjin Teda and has now seamlessly clicked with his new club's fans, staff and his team mates. He has even been named as captain of the Chinese club, as the club sees him as their best player.
“If the club will not let me go, I hope to stay until the end of my career, TEDA will be my last stop,” Mikel told Tianjin Times Online News.
“I would like to stay here for a long time, so I hope everyone here maintains the harmonious relationship.''
Mikel also added that he is looking forward to facing Tianjin Quanjian who recently signed Axel Witsel from Zenit St Petersburg.
“If the world-class players are willing to play in the Chinese Super League, it will help the local players and if that happens here, TEDA players will, and indeed other players in other teams will make the level for the national team more better,”
“I know he (Witsel) joined another team in Tianjin. We both want to win our first game but it’s not about about a particular player.
“The Super League is growing and that’s why the English Premiership feels they are in crisis, even Wenger has frankly admitted that sooner or later the CSL will threaten the Premiership status.
“TEDA is not a top team, I’m hoping they improve well and I hope my arrival will ultimately enhance the team to win the league. This is what I want to do at TEDA.
“This cannot be achieved by one person alone, we need the efforts of all the players to improve the overall level of the team to the highest level.”
