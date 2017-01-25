LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

"I repeat it, Christians defend yourself"- Controversial Apostle Suleman

The controversial clergyman took to his twitter account to charge Christians to defend themselves during religious crisis. Apostle Suleman two weeks ago, charged his security officers and church members to behead any Herdsmen that comes close to him or his church premises (Read here

Posted by at 1/25/2017 03:22:00 pm

16 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

God will protect us all

25 January 2017 at 15:24
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Jesus, pls start coming already. Dis confusion is too much


...merited happiness

25 January 2017 at 15:25
K BABA said...

Who is after you? The atrocity you committed will still exposed to your congregation and the word .Why can't you defend yourself, you call for Fayose to come for your rescue.Your days is number.

25 January 2017 at 15:31
Vivian Reginalds said...

true biko
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

25 January 2017 at 15:39
jim kerry said...

They have failed indeed and they will keep failing. God pass them

25 January 2017 at 15:40
Iphie Abraham said...

It is wel o










Lib addict#just passing#

25 January 2017 at 15:40
OSINANL said...

DON'T MIND THE EVIL MUSLIMS

25 January 2017 at 15:41
Goldmine said...

Christians in Nigeria are gradually being pushed into violent resistance and militancy, just because some people think they have a franchise to violence. I know there are going to be scape goats in this process, but ultimately, Nigeria will be free from this slavery from Islamic extremism. We need more "voices in the Wilderness" like Apostle Suleyman.

25 January 2017 at 15:43
Goldmine said...

daniel ubong said...

Carry on man of God,nothing do u and God bless u.

25 January 2017 at 15:44
Vina Saviour said...

I support u sir..the killing is too much n unbearable

25 January 2017 at 15:46
Livv Steam's Blog said...

Getting interesting..

25 January 2017 at 15:48
Anonymous said...

Unfortunately, these are the kind of creatures that call themselves men-of-God. After scamming you out of your hard earned money,now they are instigating violence. They and their families will be the first to run out of the country when the chips are down. When will Nigerians ever wake up to see beyond these fraudsters?

25 January 2017 at 15:56
Anonymous said...

Why use the word controversial, is it because he dare speak the truth, please address him properly. Herdsmen are not gods the can be killed too

25 January 2017 at 15:57
Big joe Joe said...

K baba,let the fire of GOD from heaven consume u and ur house hold from the face of the earth nw in d name of JESUS.u r a bastard fool to open ur smelling mouth today.

25 January 2017 at 16:01
christie benjamin said...

supported!

25 January 2017 at 16:03

