"I repeat it, Christians defend yourself"- Controversial Apostle Suleman

The controversial clergyman took to his twitter account to charge Christians to defend themselves during religious crisis. Apostle Suleman two weeks ago, charged his security officers and church members to behead any Herdsmen that comes close to him or his church premises (Read here)
16 comments:
God will protect us all
Jesus, pls start coming already. Dis confusion is too much
...merited happiness
Who is after you? The atrocity you committed will still exposed to your congregation and the word .Why can't you defend yourself, you call for Fayose to come for your rescue.Your days is number.
true biko
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
They have failed indeed and they will keep failing. God pass them
It is wel o
Lib addict#just passing#
DON'T MIND THE EVIL MUSLIMS
Christians in Nigeria are gradually being pushed into violent resistance and militancy, just because some people think they have a franchise to violence. I know there are going to be scape goats in this process, but ultimately, Nigeria will be free from this slavery from Islamic extremism. We need more "voices in the Wilderness" like Apostle Suleyman.
Christians in Nigeria are gradually being pushed into violent resistance and militancy, just because some people think they have a franchise to violence. I know there are going to be scape goats in this process, but ultimately, Nigeria will be free from this slavery from Islamic extremism. We need more "voices in the Wilderness" like Apostle Suleyman.
Carry on man of God,nothing do u and God bless u.
I support u sir..the killing is too much n unbearable
Getting interesting..
Unfortunately, these are the kind of creatures that call themselves men-of-God. After scamming you out of your hard earned money,now they are instigating violence. They and their families will be the first to run out of the country when the chips are down. When will Nigerians ever wake up to see beyond these fraudsters?
Why use the word controversial, is it because he dare speak the truth, please address him properly. Herdsmen are not gods the can be killed too
K baba,let the fire of GOD from heaven consume u and ur house hold from the face of the earth nw in d name of JESUS.u r a bastard fool to open ur smelling mouth today.
supported!
Post a Comment