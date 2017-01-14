I regret not going to school because I'll like to have PhD too - Daddy Showkey

Veteran Nigerian musician Daddy Showkey has just revealed on of his biggest regrets in life.
In a recent interview with ThePointNg, Daddy Showkey said not having education is one major thing he regrets.
In a recent interview with ThePointNg, Daddy Showkey said not having education is one major thing he regrets.
In his words, 'It is education. When I see musicians who are graduates, I am proud of them. I like to have PhD too.
Though my mother was a teacher, she still gave me the freedom to do what I wanted to do. But given another chance, I would like to take education seriously. I would have finished my secondary and university education before going into music'.
When asked, 'what stops you from going back to school now? He responded saying,
I have so many people depending on me at the moment. Helen Paul and I even talked about it recently and she encouraged me to go back to school. But the truth is that I feel my children will continue from where I stopped'.
No comments:
Post a Comment