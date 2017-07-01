I predicted Pastor Adeboye’s retirement last year, yet I don’t collect tithe or own a private jet – Freeze

Cool FM’s Freeze is back! This time, he’s back as a prophet. In his latest Instagram post, Freeze says he predicted Pastor Adeboye’s retirement in November 2016 when he wrote about a total makeover in the church.
‘I predicted this on the 9th of November, along with my prediction of Donald Trump’s victory.
I heard clearly from the LORD himself that there was going to be a total makeover in the church and the status quo will be destroyed. Two accurate predictions in one post, yet I don't pay or collect tithe and don't own a private jet. he LORD is good... All the time’.
